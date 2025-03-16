NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

