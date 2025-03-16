NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX) Senior Officer Nicholas Van Dyk Sells 26,416 Shares of Stock

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nicholas Van Dyk sold 26,416 shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$16,906.24.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Up 4.5 %
CVE:NCX opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 2.20. NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 65.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile
