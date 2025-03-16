NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX) Senior Officer Nicholas Van Dyk Sells 26,416 Shares of Stock

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nicholas Van Dyk sold 26,416 shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$16,906.24.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Up 4.5 %

CVE:NCX opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 2.20. NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 65.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

