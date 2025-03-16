Northern Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 295.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430,433 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 32.7% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $53,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

