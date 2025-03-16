North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Update

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the February 13th total of 337,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,412,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
North Bay Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NBRI opened at $0.00 on Friday. North Bay Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About North Bay Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than North Bay Resources
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for North Bay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Bay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.