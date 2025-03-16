North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Update

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the February 13th total of 337,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,412,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

North Bay Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NBRI opened at $0.00 on Friday. North Bay Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About North Bay Resources

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

