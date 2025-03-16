Ninepoint Partners LP Takes Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,026,342,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $258,448,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $168,108,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $167,724,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $141,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Talen Energy Trading Up 5.0 %
Talen Energy stock opened at $204.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $258.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Talen Energy
Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.
