Ninepoint Partners LP Takes $1.62 Million Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 900,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Ninepoint Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of Denison Mines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,131,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after buying an additional 3,838,504 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 888,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.38 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.