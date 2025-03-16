Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 10,967 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,967 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,187,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,435,000 after buying an additional 1,542,685 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Northern Trust by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 963,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,791,000 after purchasing an additional 644,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,809,000 after purchasing an additional 388,692 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Northern Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 678,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,542,000 after purchasing an additional 261,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 67.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 162,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $100,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,401.60. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $429,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,242,722. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $97.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.16. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $79.32 and a one year high of $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

