Nicholas Company Inc. Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Nomad Foods worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,439,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 20.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 71,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 42.7% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 80,807 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 201,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 16,549 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

NOMD opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomad Foods Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

