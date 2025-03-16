Nicholas Company Inc. Has $15.35 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,814 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of CoStar Group worth $15,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CoStar Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,534.40. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 224.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

