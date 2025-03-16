New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) vs. Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL) Critical Review

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) and Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and Montague International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Horizon Aircraft N/A -71.96% 211.11% Montague International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 1 1 3.50 Montague International 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for New Horizon Aircraft and Montague International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

New Horizon Aircraft presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.00%. Given New Horizon Aircraft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New Horizon Aircraft is more favorable than Montague International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and Montague International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A -$8.16 million N/A N/A Montague International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New Horizon Aircraft beats Montague International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

About Montague International

Montague International Holding Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the businesses of financial services, energy, mining, entertainment, healthcare, consumer, industrial trade, and business development in the European Union, the Russian Federation, Latin America, and the United States. It offers investment advisory services and other investment solutions to corporate clients and high net worth individuals. The company also provides securities brokerage/dealership services; owns and operates a gold mining project; and designs, manufactures, and installs modular oil refining plants. In addition, it engages in real estate development business, as well as owns and operates entertainment centers, such as clubs. Montague International Holding Ltd. was formerly known as High Tech Crime Solutions Inc. and changed its name to Montague International Holding Ltd. in July 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Montague International Holding Ltd. is a former subsidiary of LIGATT Security International, Inc.

