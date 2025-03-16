Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Shares Sold by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC lowered its stake in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,377 shares during the quarter. Clayton Partners LLC owned about 5.27% of Network-1 Technologies worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Network-1 Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP opened at $1.35 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.14.

Network-1 Technologies Announces Dividend

About Network-1 Technologies

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Network-1 Technologies’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

