Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Holdings Lifted by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,134 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.20% of Neogen worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $9.05 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $18.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $164,428.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 61,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,531.74. The trade was a 31.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $254,076.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,878.92. This represents a 9.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

