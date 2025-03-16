Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Up 7.6% – Still a Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.79 and last traded at $28.17. 3,531,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 10,364,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBIS. DA Davidson began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nebius Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nebius Group stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 343,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Nebius Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Articles

