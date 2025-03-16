NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Director Sells $10,360.14 in Stock

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) Director Valerie A. Mitchell sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $10,360.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,940.10. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NCS Multistage Stock Down 4.4 %

NCS Multistage stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.50. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $31.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

