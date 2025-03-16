Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 16,625 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,625 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $88,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,664,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $606.06 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.71 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $636.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $716.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.97%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

