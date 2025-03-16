Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 131,684 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,684 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $71,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Mondelez International by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

