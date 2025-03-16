Natixis Advisors LLC Has $51.01 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,337 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $51,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $451,458,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,390.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,072 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,304.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 605,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,927,000 after purchasing an additional 562,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,433,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,343,000 after purchasing an additional 538,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,306,000 after purchasing an additional 264,209 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $70.92 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.65.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

