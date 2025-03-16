Natixis Advisors LLC Has $100.70 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,102 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $100,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.99.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.59.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

