Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,974,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,409,948 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Barclays worth $66,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,432,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,149,000 after acquiring an additional 667,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $59,373,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,335,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,484,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $21,514,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCS. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.2737 dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

