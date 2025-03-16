Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,979 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Howmet Aerospace worth $82,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,578,000 after buying an additional 1,336,592 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 930,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,772,000 after buying an additional 845,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $61,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,502,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,382,000 after buying an additional 453,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,440,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,378,000 after buying an additional 384,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $126.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average is $113.26. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

