Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 144,846 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,846 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $53,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

