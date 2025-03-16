Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 4,341 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Comfort Systems USA worth $58,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 4.5 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $341.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $416.79 and a 200-day moving average of $416.94. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $272.93 and a one year high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.