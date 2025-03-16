National CineMedia (NCMI) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 17th. Analysts expect National CineMedia to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $84.77 million for the quarter. National CineMedia has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.77 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia Price Performance

Shares of NCMI opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $566.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 2.19. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.

Insider Activity at National CineMedia

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd acquired 103,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $537,088.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,310,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,408,042.94. This represents a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $154,560.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,085.37. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCMI. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Get Our Latest Report on National CineMedia

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.