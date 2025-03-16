Nathan Richardson Sells 1,000 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director Nathan Richardson sold 1,000 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $16,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,642 shares in the company, valued at $288,270.28. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nathan Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Nathan Richardson sold 1,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $16,580.00.

Grindr Price Performance

Shares of Grindr stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. Grindr Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindr during the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grindr by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 451,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 322,792 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Grindr during the fourth quarter valued at $7,436,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Grindr by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 496,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 121,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

GRND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grindr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

