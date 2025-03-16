Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Up 37.6% in February

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Nanobiotix stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,032. Nanobiotix has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Nanobiotix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

