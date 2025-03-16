Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Decreased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 198,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,528,949,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,026,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $418.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $450.02 and its 200-day moving average is $460.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.98 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

