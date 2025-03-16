Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Buys C$13,200.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00.
Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Morguard Corporation purchased 5,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$28,600.00.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Morguard Corporation acquired 8,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,550.00.
- On Friday, February 28th, Morguard Corporation bought 5,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$30,250.00.
- On Monday, February 24th, Morguard Corporation acquired 14,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$80,300.00.
- On Thursday, February 20th, Morguard Corporation bought 8,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,200.00.
- On Friday, January 31st, Morguard Corporation purchased 19,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$106,005.00.
- On Tuesday, January 28th, Morguard Corporation acquired 8,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Morguard Corporation acquired 7,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$42,148.08.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Morguard Corporation bought 1,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$8,800.00.
- On Thursday, January 16th, Morguard Corporation purchased 6,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,750.00.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance
Shares of MRT.UN opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.55. The stock has a market cap of C$358.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1-year low of C$5.25 and a 1-year high of C$5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
