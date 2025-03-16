Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOK. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 66.6% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 60.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 208,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 78,391 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 49.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 95,279 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NOK opened at $5.34 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

