Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 116 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,494 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,671,657 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $954,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,990,729 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $431,315,000 after buying an additional 122,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,789,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $261,772,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,224,000 after buying an additional 95,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $213,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.88. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.78.

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $234,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,935.22. This represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,615 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,020. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,645. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

