Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $435,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $59.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

