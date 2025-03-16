Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $400,000 in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.09% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 58.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

In other Tortoise Energy Infrastructure news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $391,099.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,066,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,300,616.46. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 3.2 %

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TYG opened at $42.56 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

