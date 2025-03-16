Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

NICE stock opened at $144.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $137.19 and a one year high of $270.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.13 and a 200 day moving average of $170.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million. NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

