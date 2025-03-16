Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $352,000 Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.98. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $79.68 and a 1 year high of $108.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

