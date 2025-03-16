Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VSTFree Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,441,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 51.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,826,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,609,000 after buying an additional 1,293,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,355,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,752,000 after buying an additional 1,037,402 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,781,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vistra by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,898,000 after acquiring an additional 797,894 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

VST stock opened at $124.42 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.86 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.20 and its 200 day moving average is $137.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

