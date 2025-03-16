Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 669 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEO. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEO opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.16.

In other news, VP Gregory W. Buckley acquired 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $33,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,173.20. This represents a 8.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

