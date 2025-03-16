Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,650 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTA. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,161,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Altiora Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,163,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $780,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $30.21.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

