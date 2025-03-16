monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on monday.com from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.32.

monday.com Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $255.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 426.45, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.54. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.75 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.