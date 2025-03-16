Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Monarch Cement had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter.
Monarch Cement Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MCEM opened at $223.23 on Friday. Monarch Cement has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $305.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.85. The stock has a market cap of $817.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.60.
Monarch Cement Company Profile
