Mid Cap Stocks Worth Watching – March 15th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, IonQ, American Airlines Group, Hims & Hers Health, and MARA are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with market capitalizations typically ranging between $2 billion and $10 billion, placing them between small cap and large cap stocks in terms of size and market presence. These companies often provide a balance of growth potential and financial stability, appealing to investors seeking moderate risk and reward. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $36.73. 91,672,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,620,148. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $10.19. 260,099,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,005,437. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ RGTI traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $11.22. 125,279,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,634,775. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.37. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE IONQ traded up $3.79 on Friday, hitting $25.16. 37,644,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,245,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. IonQ has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 2.50.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. 66,430,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,213,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.10. 17,052,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,485,290. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.24 and a beta of 1.37.

MARA (MARA)

MARA traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. 41,927,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,317,621. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. MARA has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 5.95.

