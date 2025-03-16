MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a 3.8% increase from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

CXH opened at $8.03 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

