MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Up 87.9% in February

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 87.9% from the February 13th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CXE opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 30.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 116,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 620,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

