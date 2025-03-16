MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Up 87.9% in February

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 87.9% from the February 13th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE CXE opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $4.03.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MFS High Income Municipal Trust
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.