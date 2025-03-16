Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.40 ($0.07). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.07), with a volume of 6,100,207 shares trading hands.

Metals Exploration Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of £184.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Cather purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($38,804.81). Insiders own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Metals Exploration Company Profile

Metals Exploration Plc is a gold producer in the Philippines. It is the 100% owner of the Runruno Gold Project located in the Northern Philippines.

