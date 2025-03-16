MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Short Interest Update

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 293,300 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 426,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
MediPharm Labs Trading Up 9.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MEDIF opened at $0.06 on Friday. MediPharm Labs has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
About MediPharm Labs
