MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Short Interest Update

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 293,300 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 426,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

MediPharm Labs Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDIF opened at $0.06 on Friday. MediPharm Labs has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the production and sale of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extracts, concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and advanced derivative products in Canada, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis active ingredients and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

