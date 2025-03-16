Medican Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Medican Enterprises shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 950,000 shares.
Medican Enterprises Price Performance
Medican Enterprises Company Profile
Medican Enterprises, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the medical and recreational marijuana sector. The company intends to invest in business of growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution, and retail sale of medical and recreational marijuana in the United States and Canada.
