McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 51.31%.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

McEwen Mining stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $396.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MUX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on McEwen Mining from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

