MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Short Interest Update

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.6 days.

MCAN Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAMTF remained flat at C$13.05 during trading on Friday. MCAN Mortgage has a 12 month low of C$11.13 and a 12 month high of C$13.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.28.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

