MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Short Interest Update

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.6 days.
MCAN Mortgage Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MAMTF remained flat at C$13.05 during trading on Friday. MCAN Mortgage has a 12 month low of C$11.13 and a 12 month high of C$13.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.28.
About MCAN Mortgage
