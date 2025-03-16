Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Trading Up 4.7% – Time to Buy?

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. Approximately 110,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average daily volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.
Maverix Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.76.
Maverix Metals Company Profile
Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Maverix Metals
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.