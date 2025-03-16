Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 54,200 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,575,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 32.3% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $249,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

