Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Marui Group Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS MAURY traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $33.36. 464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Marui Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $418.97 million during the quarter.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

