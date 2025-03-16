Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.18.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 63.85% and a net margin of 63.53%. The company had revenue of $170 billion during the quarter.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marine Petroleum Trust
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.