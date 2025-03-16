Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.18.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 63.85% and a net margin of 63.53%. The company had revenue of $170 billion during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

